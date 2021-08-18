Philipp J. Conrad

Land's End

Land’s End is a headland in western Cornwall and the most westerly point of mainland England. It is often used to suggest distance. For example, the distance between Land’s End to John o’Groats in the north of Scotland is approximately 1400km, making it the longest distance between two inhabited points on the British mainland.

Places We Have Been To is a collection of illustrated poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.

