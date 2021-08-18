CaDesign

CaFit Fitness UI Kit (iOS 14 widgets)

CaFit Fitness UI Kit (iOS 14 widgets)
CaFit UI Kit includes more than 140 iOS 14 widgets, with 3 basic sizes: Small, Medium, Large. We tried our best to make it really useful in your work and create the best-looking product.

🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

