Kevin Salas

Halietza.com Dehydrated Food E-Commerce Website

Kevin Salas
Kevin Salas
Hire Me
  • Save
Halietza.com Dehydrated Food E-Commerce Website dehydrated food dehydrated wordpress vector logo ui losangeles illustration adobexd branding design hollywood elementor
Halietza.com Dehydrated Food E-Commerce Website dehydrated food dehydrated wordpress vector logo ui losangeles illustration adobexd branding design hollywood elementor
Halietza.com Dehydrated Food E-Commerce Website dehydrated food dehydrated wordpress vector logo ui losangeles illustration adobexd branding design hollywood elementor
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 1.43.10 AM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 11.18.59 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 11.07.46 PM.png

Halietza.com is a web-store in which Elisa, sells dehydrated mole sauce, a popular Mexican cuisine. The site in constantly being updated with new blogs and minor additions & was done using Elementor and Woo-commerce.
Any feedback would be grateful!

halietza XD.xd
20 MB
Download
Kevin Salas
Kevin Salas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kevin Salas

View profile
    • Like