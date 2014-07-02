Mauro Cordeiro - Invisible String Exercise - Fishing

Hello, Dribbblers!!!

This is my 1st post here, I wanna dedicate it to the person who invited me, Ala Ramildi, and all the ones who believe in my passion for animation!!! =)

Here´s another step for my polishing process on my Invisible String Exercise, from my animation course called OnFire, with mentor Bruno Monteiro.

The goal for this exercise is to simulate an invisible counter force acting against the character.

Guys, I´m sorry for some missing frames...

Think it happens when I convert Video to Gif.

Hope you guys like it! C&C are ALWAYS welcome. Thanks ^^