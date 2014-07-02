Mary Lara

Congrats Dribbble!

Mary Lara
Mary Lara
  • Save
Congrats Dribbble! dribbble 5thanniversary dribbbles5 happybirthday
Download color palette

Congrats to Dribbble's 5th year Anniversary!

I was excited to use this project as an opportunity to practice some more hand rendered type...hope you all enjoy :)

If this gets chosen, I would love to donate to the Warrior Dog foundation. One of our clients is very involved with this charity, and I think it'd be awesome to support her efforts!

Check it out here: http://warriordogfoundation.org/

D5c4cf7c503b509155015b9b2d5e3232
Rebound of
Dribbble is 5!
By Dan Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Mary Lara
Mary Lara

More by Mary Lara

View profile
    • Like