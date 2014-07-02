Congrats Dribbble!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Congrats to Dribbble's 5th year Anniversary!
I was excited to use this project as an opportunity to practice some more hand rendered type...hope you all enjoy :)
If this gets chosen, I would love to donate to the Warrior Dog foundation. One of our clients is very involved with this charity, and I think it'd be awesome to support her efforts!
Check it out here: http://warriordogfoundation.org/