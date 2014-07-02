Cheryl Savala

W...is for wild wash

W...is for wild wash
#8 Windsor Newton sable brush for the W, digitally knocked out of a large orange wash created with acrylics and arches cold press.

Rebound of
V Is For Violet
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
