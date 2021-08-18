Matt Brown

Elm Street Shop — Seamless Pattern

Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Hire Me
  • Save
Elm Street Shop — Seamless Pattern logo emblem badge brand graphic design pattern seamless pattern iconography elm boston layout branding illustration typography woodworking tools saw clamp massachusetts
Elm Street Shop — Seamless Pattern logo emblem badge brand graphic design pattern seamless pattern iconography elm boston layout branding illustration typography woodworking tools saw clamp massachusetts
Elm Street Shop — Seamless Pattern logo emblem badge brand graphic design pattern seamless pattern iconography elm boston layout branding illustration typography woodworking tools saw clamp massachusetts
Download color palette
  1. ElmStreetShop_Pattern.jpg
  2. ElmStreetShop_Paper.jpg
  3. ElmStreetShop_Pattern_Large.jpg

Over the past year I've gotten really invested in my hobby of woodworking. You can check out more over at Elm Street Shop!

I wanted to continue to evolve the branding with a seamless pattern I could apply to wrapping or tissue paper when packaging up charcuterie and serving boards. I've always wanted to do something like this but was just waiting for the right application.

730b65469cd8b27b43590348d9409de4
Rebound of
Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2
By Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Hello! I'm an Art Director & UI Designer from Boston.
Hire Me

More by Matt Brown

View profile
    • Like