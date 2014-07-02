Yane Naumoski

Pixel Cook - Free PSDs

After 30 000+ downloads and many shares on social media and websites, I’ve decided to get serious and raise PCK Laboratory to a higher, professional level. So, from now on, I’m letting go of my dark side and turning PCK into a better and more enjoyable place for everyone. It was time to let the zombies go. It was time for a total redesign. Now PCK aka Pixel Cook has a brand new logo and a new, modern and cleaner design.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
