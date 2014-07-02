The Beach Boys | Typographical Lyrics (Abandoned Design)

This is a design part collection of the Typography project based on The Beach Boys, which can also be seen in full on my Behance page. This design was not included in the final collection, but shown here exclusively, because I felt that I had combined to many different fonts in a bid to create a simple but stylised version of the chorus of the song.

I also feel that this kind of design does not seem like my usual modern style, instead resembles the kind of quotation images found on Tumblr.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments.