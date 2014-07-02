Cheryl Savala

V Is For Violet

V Is For Violet lettering alphabet v script violet purple
Folded ruling pen, layout bond and the most luscious violet ink on the planet :-)

Rebound of
U is For Unapologetic
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
