Trello for Android Wear

Trello for Android Wear ui trello android wear
Initial release of Trello or Android Wear is live. With this version you can receive Trello notifications, reply to comments, create cards, and due date reminders.

http://blog.trello.com/trello-on-your-wrist/

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
