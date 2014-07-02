Parker Peterson

LL Brew Final

Here is the final mark that LynLake Brewery landed on.
The direction went a completely different way in the hopes that it would tie back to the Lyn-Lake commercial district here in South Minneapolis. Opening in October.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
