Happiness Is Just a Cup of Tea... | Typographical Poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is something different to my usual choice of work. I had designed an old fashioned typographical framed poster on the subject that happiness can be found with afternoon tea and chocolate biscuits. I have chosen a cafeteria based font, the kind of 'text written in chalk' style seen on the so-called "sandwhich-boards."
I felt a dark brown background would give the viewer a sense of a calm and a cosy-like feeling.