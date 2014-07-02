Karl Bembridge

Happiness Is Just a Cup of Tea... | Typographical Poster

Karl Bembridge
Karl Bembridge
  • Save
Happiness Is Just a Cup of Tea... | Typographical Poster happiness quotes font layout text serif colours green yellow red white vector
Download color palette

This is something different to my usual choice of work. I had designed an old fashioned typographical framed poster on the subject that happiness can be found with afternoon tea and chocolate biscuits. I have chosen a cafeteria based font, the kind of 'text written in chalk' style seen on the so-called "sandwhich-boards."

I felt a dark brown background would give the viewer a sense of a calm and a cosy-like feeling.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Karl Bembridge
Karl Bembridge

More by Karl Bembridge

View profile
    • Like