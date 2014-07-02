Karl Bembridge

Lyric Collection | Typographical Project

For a college project, I had to create a set of typographical posters using lyrics. I chose a few songs I had recently heard recently via radio or iTunes, and tried to visualise a theme that would suit each song and the contents of the words.

Here is my design for Johnny Hates Jazz - Shattered Dreams (1987).

Be sure to check out the full project on my Behance blog!

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
