Cervo ✦ E-commerce App UI Kit

Hi folks! 🎉
Today I'm here with good news. I finished my e-commerce app UI kit project yesterday and you should know I was working on this project for 8 months 🤯
I made reserachs, style explorations and I redesigned this UI kit for 5 time to make it near the perfection 😎
ℹ️ About the project
Cervo is a UI Kit for E-commerce, fashion and stores. It's a beautiful UI made with precision while maintaining modern design patterns. Clean, colorful, stylish and useful. Everything was made from scratch based on gorgeous reusable elements. It contains every page you will need for creating such apps.
Feel free to contact me - ertuken@gmail.com