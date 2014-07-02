Matt Zimmerman

Volume 1 - Graphic Novel

Matt Zimmerman
Matt Zimmerman
  • Save
Volume 1 - Graphic Novel trade comic
Download color palette

Work in progress for the Volume 1 book collecting the first 4 issues. Just have a little bit left to do with the city!

Book template from: https://dribbble.com/shots/783787-Book-Template-Free-PSD

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Matt Zimmerman
Matt Zimmerman

More by Matt Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like