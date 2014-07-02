Rams Logo Concept

Hello dribbble!

First of all - many, many thanks to @Tsvetoslav Lazarov for drafting me. @Tsvetoslav - I'll do my very best to make you proud. ;o)

This is a logo concept for a rebranding proposal for the German Inline-Skaterhockey club - Duesseldorf Rams. One of the most traditional clubs in Germany. Unfortunately it did not make the cut.

Nevertheless it was a fun project and I like its evil eyes - I hope that you do as well.

All the best wishes

Daniel