Rams Logo Concept

Hello dribbble!
First of all - many, many thanks to @Tsvetoslav Lazarov for drafting me. @Tsvetoslav - I'll do my very best to make you proud. ;o)
This is a logo concept for a rebranding proposal for the German Inline-Skaterhockey club - Duesseldorf Rams. One of the most traditional clubs in Germany. Unfortunately it did not make the cut.
Nevertheless it was a fun project and I like its evil eyes - I hope that you do as well.
All the best wishes
Daniel