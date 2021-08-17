Statsig Design System

Geunbae "GB" Lee
At Statsig, we've established a design system where it's easy for designers & engineers to work together in bringing a consistent and modern look to the product. Learn more about the process here: https://blog.statsig.com/establishing-a-design-system-at-an-early-startup-and-why-its-important-9e513e08fe6c

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
