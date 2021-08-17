Father & Child Initiative

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The brief was simplified to basically have an iconic mark of the 'Father figure' in the life of a child which brings about growth and development leading to a 'total child.'
The role my father played in my life is what made me who I am becoming today...Lol 😊
The Golden Ratio rule was adopted for the brand architecture. I actually broke the rule and set mine.
What are your thoughts about the mark?
Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com