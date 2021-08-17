Israel Oluwatobi

Father & Child Initiative

The brief was simplified to basically have an iconic mark of the 'Father figure' in the life of a child which brings about growth and development leading to a 'total child.'

The role my father played in my life is what made me who I am becoming today...Lol 😊

The Golden Ratio rule was adopted for the brand architecture. I actually broke the rule and set mine.

What are your thoughts about the mark?

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

