ESU FOODS CONCEPT

ESU FOODS CONCEPT icon vector ux ui logo design logo illustration design branding app
Esu Foods is a food security company in Uganda that aims at revolutionizing the supply of agricultural products with the help of new technology.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
