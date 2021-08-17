Brit Cardinal

Field House x Superflux Mix Pack

Brit Cardinal
Brit Cardinal
  • Save
Field House x Superflux Mix Pack pour over craft beer craft beer label brewery mix pack field house superflux abstract mixing colorful connecting double label packaing ipa citra nelson yuzu beer label beer label
Download color palette

Field House x Superflux Mix Pack!

First pour is Strawberry Peach Gose
Second pour is Nelson Citra Talus IPA

Enjoy together, or on their own! First pour, the Strawberry Peach Yuzu Gose in a beer glass half full. Second pour, slowly pour the Nelson Citra Talus IPA on top of the first pour to create a sunset in a glass.

Brit Cardinal
Brit Cardinal
Freelancer & Design lead @ Field House Brewing Co.

More by Brit Cardinal

View profile
    • Like