Brit Cardinal

Field House x Superflux Strawberry Peach Yuzu Gose

Field House x Superflux Strawberry Peach Yuzu Gose label craft beer label craft beer brewery mix pack second pour first pour field house superflux colorful mixing collab abstract swirl packaging gose yuzu beer label beer
Field House x Superflux Mix Pack! First pour is the Strawberry Peach Gose.

Enjoy together, or on their own! First pour, the Strawberry Peach Yuzu Gose in a beer glass half full. Second pour, slowly pour the Nelson Citra Talus IPA on top of the first pour to create a sunset in a glass.

Freelancer & Design lead @ Field House Brewing Co.

