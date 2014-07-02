Lyric Collection | Typographical Project

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For a college project, I had to create a set of typographical posters using lyrics. I chose a few songs I had recently heard recently via radio or iTunes, and tried to visualise a theme that would suit each song and the contents of the words.
Here is my design for Queen - Don't Loose Your Head (1986).
Be sure to check out the full project on my Behance blog!