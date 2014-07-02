Home Project: The Golden City

This is a shot from my series "The Home Project," a project dedicated to adding logo overlays to amateur photos of the cities that they're associated with.

I've lived in a number of great cities over the years and wanted to create logos that conveyed the feeling being in the city. Since I am now calling San Francisco my home, I thought that it was appropriate to share this one first!

The full size image and other ratios for wallpaper use are available on my website.