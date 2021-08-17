Xhensila Zemblaku

Zenbu Mobile App - UX/UI design

Zenbu Mobile App - UX/UI design app social social media producer production studio acting actors art direction visual branding design vector zenbu mobile app desing zenbu app product design app design ux design ui design ux ui branding
Zenbu is a mobile app that simplifies the entertainment industry, by connecting actors and production studios in a feature-packed, intuitive and beautiful app.

So excited to have worked on this and can't wait to see it in full force!

My role: UX Designer, UI Designer, Visual Branding Designer

Learn more about Zenbu here: https://www.zenbu.app/

UX/UI & Branding design
