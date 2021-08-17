Xhensila Zemblaku

Zenbu Mobile App

Zenbu is a mobile app that simplifies the entertainment industry, by connecting actors and production studios in a feature-packed, intuitive and beautiful app.

So excited to have worked on this and can't wait to see it in full force!

My role: UX Designer, UI Designer, Visual Branding Designer

Learn more about Zenbu here: https://www.zenbu.app/

UX/UI & Branding design
