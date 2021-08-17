Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mark Rise

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator inspiration vector flat cartoon design illustration flat design character
DAY 55

The details in the illustration are a river in the landscape. The river guides you through the illustration and introduces you to each part of the landscape.

💜
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
