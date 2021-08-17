DAY 55

The details in the illustration are a river in the landscape. The river guides you through the illustration and introduces you to each part of the landscape.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator