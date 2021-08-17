Bryan Richard Keith

Lion - 288/365

Lion - 288/365 illustrations paint handdrawn illustration mane beast animal lion
Today was another experimental day. I've been getting some practice in with hand(tablet)-drawing and this one came out pretty alright!

There's still a lot I'm trying to work out, but it's a fun new direction regardless.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
