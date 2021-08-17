Parth Shah

Frut Rut

Parth Shah
Parth Shah
Hire Me
  • Save
Frut Rut design vector logo creative minimal illustration creative design
Download color palette

Frut Rut is a brand that delivers the highest quality of cold-pressed juices in a convenient and accessible form.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Parth Shah
Parth Shah
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Parth Shah

View profile
    • Like