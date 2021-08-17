Nikolay Darovskikh

3D Sticker pt 1

3D Sticker pt 1 crash cool omg boom sticker 3d stickers graphic design figma 3d icons 3d
BOOM! 3D Sticker Pack. Created in a blender, prepared for figma.

You can buy the whole pack here - https://goo.su/75rW

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
