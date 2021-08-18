NCP. - New Career Path platform

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋
I would like to introduce you to the concept of a New Career Path platform for people which one want change the profession. Completing the information about yourself will receive results with proposals for a new career path and courses.
Hope you enjoy it! 💚
We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.
---
Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.
Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.