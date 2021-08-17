Titus Smith

Randa's Bird

Randa's Bird brand soap pattern badge script logo linework bird design identity branding
This birdmark™ got canned at the last second. Actually, after the last second. We thought he had been accepted, but now he lives in birdy heaven. Along with all our hopes and dreams. Fly away, little bird. Fly away.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
