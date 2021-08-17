Rafael Cypriano

Let`s Hop - Running Crew

Let`s Hop - Running Crew running cerveja beer logotype logo illustration design branding brand
Let`s Hop - Running Crew é uma equipe de corrida de rua, maratonistas amadores, influencers digitais e amantes de boas cervejas, pessoas que se reúnem ao fim de cada prova para curtir e relaxar tomando uma boa cerveja.

Projeto no Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/95722015/Lets-Hop-LogoBranding

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
