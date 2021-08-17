Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Titus Smith

Randa's Handmade Soaps

Titus Smith
Titus Smith
  • Save
Randa's Handmade Soaps design soap identity branding linework type logo custom script lettering
Download color palette

One of my favorite parts of this brand. Using some sweet Santa Ana Sans and a custom mark by our favorite letterer Nathan Holthus!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Titus Smith
Titus Smith

More by Titus Smith

View profile
    • Like