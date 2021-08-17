Chhatra Sansad logo design

Chhatra Sansad (CS)

Chhatra Sansad is the first ever unique youth movement that provides the youth a platform to become an element of change. Chat Sansad is a unique initiative taken up by Young Kunal Sharma in the year 2015. The Chhatra Sansad is expanded in 4 important states of our country such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi.

It is to encourage youth to commit to politics and embrace public life with the aim of strengthening the democratic fabric of our nation. Thus, serving as an intermediate platform, the Youth Parliament would assist to establish a movement of thoughts and ideas amongst the youth. This we hope would culminate in fairer, efficient youth driven politics. CS aims to ignite the spirit of student politics in the youth, raising their sensitivity, awareness, involvement, responsiveness, access and say in political and democratic process. This will in turn result in a healthy democratic system that will produce competent public leaders and policy makers from the grassroot and from all walks of life.

Chhatra Sansad will provide an opportunity to the youth to interact with political leaders and eminent personalities from various political and social backgrounds on issues pertaining to the nation. It will also provide them insight and perspective on several issues of significance by being able to interact with such experienced eminent personalities. Additionally, CS aims to create awareness and receptiveness amongst the citizens of and for politics by means of various campaigns.