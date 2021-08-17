Michaela

Beach + sunny logo for small business

Michaela
Michaela
Beach + sunny logo for small business
I created this logo for a small business located in Miami, Florida. What kind of business do you think it is? I placed it in a business card mock up.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Michaela
Michaela

