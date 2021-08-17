Samuel Joas

Douglas cortes visual brand identity

Samuel Joas
Samuel Joas
  • Save
Douglas cortes visual brand identity bold clean minimalist minimal minimalist logo designer barber logo design branding logo brand brand design visual identity designer
Download color palette

Douglas cortes is a Brazilian barber shop located in the city of Upanema, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The barber shop started its activities in 2016, and was now looking for a professional identity in 2020 that would do justice to the great service and care provided by the company.

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103808975/Douglas-cortes

Samuel Joas
Samuel Joas

More by Samuel Joas

View profile
    • Like