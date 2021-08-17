Beth Mathews

Minnesota Resort Postcard

Beth Mathews
Beth Mathews
  • Save
Minnesota Resort Postcard cabins north lake ephemera resort woods female designer vintage vintage postcard cabin minnesota
Download color palette

Visiting Atsokan Island each summer on the shores of Rainy Lake in Minnsota is a Mathews family tradition. Atsokan Island houses 1920's cabins, Minnesota North Woods ephemera galore, and family memories. I illustrated this postcard for the current owner of the island as a thank you for letting us visit.

Beth Mathews
Beth Mathews

More by Beth Mathews

View profile
    • Like