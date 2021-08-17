Samuel Joas

Eder studio visual brand identity

Visual identity developed for the music studio Eder Studio, located in the city of Parnamirim, Brazil.

The visual identity of the brand was designed to be creative, artistic, professional, mature and communicative.

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114173073/Eder-studio

