Studio Paiva brand identity design

Studio Paiva is an Architecture and Interior's office located in the city of Mossoró/Brazil, focusing on high-end residential projects.

One of the main features of the office is its eclectic architectural style. Therefore, it always seeks in its projects to deliver personalized and exclusive solutions according to the client's style and personality.

The challenge behind the creation of the brand was to evoke a minimalist, chic and exclusive look, capable of transmitting the office's personality and also making it attractive to people who are more sophisticated, demanding, mature and higher purchasing power.

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124236811/Studio-Paiva