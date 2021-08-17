Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Joas

Studio Paiva brand identity design

Samuel Joas
Samuel Joas
  • Save
Studio Paiva brand identity design monogram sophisticated minimalist logo designer logo designer minimal minimalist architect architecture logo concept branding designer logo brand designer brand design visual identity
Download color palette

Studio Paiva is an Architecture and Interior's office located in the city of Mossoró/Brazil, focusing on high-end residential projects.

One of the main features of the office is its eclectic architectural style. Therefore, it always seeks in its projects to deliver personalized and exclusive solutions according to the client's style and personality.

The challenge behind the creation of the brand was to evoke a minimalist, chic and exclusive look, capable of transmitting the office's personality and also making it attractive to people who are more sophisticated, demanding, mature and higher purchasing power.

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124236811/Studio-Paiva

Samuel Joas
Samuel Joas

More by Samuel Joas

View profile
    • Like