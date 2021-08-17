Emily Stewart

Sign Up | Daily UI Challenge - Day 001 form design websites web design sign up form flying cars challenge daily ui ui
Going to try to improve my UI skills with this Daily UI Challenge! Combined the Day 001 Sign Up prompt with another prompt generator, which makes this 'A Sign Up Form for a Flying Car Company'

