Daily UI #014 | Countdown timer

Daily UI #014 | Countdown timer
Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI #014 Countdown timer. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №1855 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
