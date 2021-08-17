Beau - POS App Dashboard Design #3

Beau is a conceptual Point-of-Sale (POS) app designed for salon & spa business owners. In this shot, I designed the Main Dashboard screen.

I displayed actionable insights (in cards) for the user and enable them to get to their intended action(s) right away whenever they power up Beau on their iPad.

Had fun designing this, explored grid usage on iPad OS and applied my learnings from Refactoring UI into this conceptual project.

Thank you!