Carlos Sosa

TV OS QR Code

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
TV OS QR Code tvui tvos appletv vector logo illustration ux app branding web ui design iconography
TV OS QR Code tvui tvos appletv vector logo illustration ux app branding web ui design iconography
Download color palette
  1. shot2.png
  2. shot1.png

QR Code login on Connect TV app

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like