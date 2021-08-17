🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
Here is an apartment rental app for people to search and purchase any kind of home of their choice.
I hope you like it.
Please don't forget to like this post and drop your thoughts about this concept in the comment section.