Zombie game (WIP/Sketch 🚧)

I've been working on this personal project to update my portfolio with some fresh new art and I couldn't wait for the final assets to get ready, I wanted to show some of my ideas already 😅. I invest a lot of time in the ideation and sketch phase before moving to any finalisation.

The idea here is to cover UI, character, game assets and scenarios with this match-3 game where you play as a zombie and need to collect human parts to satisfy your zombie clients 🧟‍♂️.

Very soon I'll post more updates!