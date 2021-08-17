André Batista

Zombie game (WIP/Sketch 🚧)

Zombie game (WIP/Sketch 🚧) ui affinity designer sketch zombie game zombies zombie ipad pro procreate design game art ipad charachter design 2d vector illustration
I've been working on this personal project to update my portfolio with some fresh new art and I couldn't wait for the final assets to get ready, I wanted to show some of my ideas already 😅. I invest a lot of time in the ideation and sketch phase before moving to any finalisation.

The idea here is to cover UI, character, game assets and scenarios with this match-3 game where you play as a zombie and need to collect human parts to satisfy your zombie clients 🧟‍♂️.

Very soon I'll post more updates!

