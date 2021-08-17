Zombie game (WIP/Sketch 🚧)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on this personal project to update my portfolio with some fresh new art and I couldn't wait for the final assets to get ready, I wanted to show some of my ideas already 😅. I invest a lot of time in the ideation and sketch phase before moving to any finalisation.
The idea here is to cover UI, character, game assets and scenarios with this match-3 game where you play as a zombie and need to collect human parts to satisfy your zombie clients 🧟♂️.
Very soon I'll post more updates!