Plant Store App

Plant Store App
Hey friends!
Here is a plant store app where customers can purchase their favourite plants for their homes, offices and stores and even can a live plant to see if it's available.

I hope you like it ❤
Please don't forget to like this post and drop your thoughts about this concept in the comment section.

