easy snacks - mobile app

Hey everyone! I'm back with an app designed for a school project!

During a 2 weeks project we had to design a complete mobile app with its dashboard for a educational establishment. We created an app to improve the use of vending machines for customers and also for operators with the dashboard.

The user can see a map of its school with all the machines, they can see what the machine containts and see in which machine the product they want is available. They can also search for a product within the homepage.

