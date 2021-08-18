BERÄ

Braun Nizo 2056 Camera

BERÄ
BERÄ
A little experiment with typography, a classic vintage Braun Super 8 Nizo2056 Sound camera, and a modern color palette. I hope you’ve enjoyed it!

Chic renders by: Sabrina Garcia

Music: A.L.I.S.O.N - Golden Dust

BERÄ
BERÄ
