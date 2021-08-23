Sakky
ZeroToDesign

Native: Checkout & Confirmation

Sakky
ZeroToDesign
Sakky for ZeroToDesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Native: Checkout & Confirmation ticket events creditcard checkout page form credit card payment form design forms booking product conversion confirmation add to basket ecommerce checkout student
Download color palette

Native is the champion of student experiences. A multi-award winning platform bringing exciting content and brands onto campus whilst providing students with event recommendations, new experiences and exclusive experiences off-campus.
------------
We expanded our previous post of the basket experience, onto the checkout and confirmation screens. With a mobile-focused customer base, we developed a simple checkout flow and celebratory confirmation screen. Heightening the excitement in preparation for the tickets customers would buy.

Stay tuned for future iterations! 🔮

ZeroToDesign
ZeroToDesign
Hire Us

More by ZeroToDesign

View profile
    • Like